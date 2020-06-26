We are at a pandemic and still struggling to adjust with the ‘new normal’ life. But thanks to weird food combinations on social media, the struggle is now even harder. As if chocolate Maggi or oreo ice cream samosa were not enough that a dairy brand in Karnataka has now launched Chyanwanprash ice cream. Yes, you read that right. The dairy brand has recently introduced ice creams made of Chyanwanprash and Haldi. If you are wondering why, well the flavoured ice cream is created to boost the immunity. While otherwise, we always scream for ice cream; people on the internet is not thrilled this time. They reacted to the flavour of ice cream in disgust. Viral Pic of Oreo Ice Cream Samosa is Giving Nightmares to All Snack Lovers on Twitter, Check Funny Reactions.

Because of the coronavirus pandemic, good health has become the utmost importance. At this moment, health experts are suggesting to boost immunity to keep the diseases at bay. This is why popular brands are coming up with different food products and flavours to help people keep their immune system healthy. Keeping the immune system in mind, this Karnataka brand called Dairy Day has launched two new range of ice cream flavours—Haldi and Chyanwanprash. The ice cream flavours also have the goodness of amla, honey and dates. But it has not really whetted people’s appetite, at least not on social media. Weird Food Combination Trends Return During Quarantine? Man Eats Makki Ki Roti With Maggi! Unimpressed Netizens React With Funny Memes.

Chyanwanprash Ice Cream Anyone?

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dairy Day Ice Cream (@dairydayicecream) on Jun 19, 2020 at 12:14am PDT

As soon as the video made an appearance online, people began to lose their mind. While some expressed their displeasure over this new range of ice cream, others wondered, if anyone would buy it. The Chyanwanprash ice cream idea comes at a time when immunity is at the top of everyone’s health concerns. The idea is novel in its own way, Twitterati is sure having a hard time to digest the flavours. From Maggi Pani Puri to Chocolate Maggi, How Some People Are Busy Ruining Everyone's Favourite Noodles With Weirdest Food Combinations.

Internet is Not Thrilled!

Okay

I wouldn't even have ice cream flavoured chyawanprash, much less the other way round. — Himon* (@OmegaFalcon19) June 24, 2020

Is it Really a Waste? People Are Angry Too!

@7NewsPerth This is utter crap, mixing anything in any products. Huge huge waste and crap. Chyavanprash is an ayurvedic medicene to be taken in moderation and as per ayurvedic practices. This is non-sense. 😡😡😡😡😡https://t.co/QfTA2XkCjc — Shirish (@vidyadharj) June 26, 2020

No We Can't!

Can you IMAGINE someone actively wanting to eat CHYAWANPRASH FLAVORED ICE CREAM who comes up with this stuff — Sucharita Tyagi (@Su4ita) June 24, 2020

Wanna Try?

Never gonna try even out of curiosity!!! pic.twitter.com/7lsn07jiiW — Sriram Sahu 🇮🇳 (Shree) (@SriramSahu1996) June 24, 2020

This is not the first that weird food combinations have given nightmares to the internet. Most netizens could not even fathom at such eccentric flavour would taste like. While the latest version of ice cream flavours hit the market, we are really hoping to see how people would react after tasting it. If you are interested, the Haldi and Chyanwanprash ice cream flavours are reportedly priced at Rs 20 for 60ml cup and the products will be made available across the country, where the company has its retail outlets.

