Rare are those who say they don't love Maggi noodles. From a child to being a hotelier's comfort food to now a quick breakfast for many, the two-minute noodles, which definitely take more than two minutes are far loved by many. Making Maggi jokingly classifies as someone's cooking skills too. But unfortunately, some people have gone far too experimental with the basic noodles. The trend of weird food combinations which is out to ruin people's desire to even eat something has seen Maggi as a target many times. A recent picture that's going viral is of Chocolate Maggi. And it may sound convincing at first unless you see a whole bar of chocolate dipped in the soupy noodles. As the picture is getting similar disgusted reactions by many, we look at other instances when some people on the internet ruined Maggi for everyone. After Kaju Katli - Ketchup Combo, Gulab Jamun Pizza and Kurkure Milkshake by Desi Twitter Are Out to Ruin Your Foodgasm.

Maggi Chocolate

A Twitter user posted a picture of Chocolate Maggi, which saw huge bars of chocolate directly into soupy noodles. If you are not a fan of too soupy noodles, this picture is a total nightmare. As usual, netizens were not impressed and everyone wanted to unsee it.

Check the Pic Here:

Once again i will cook CHOCLATE MAGGIE today. 🙄 pic.twitter.com/EslMi5akT8 — Rahul 🇮🇳 (@rahulpassi) June 18, 2020

Maggi Pani Puri

Pani Puri has a different fanbase altogether but stuffing it with Maggi noodles is a big no! So when a Twitter user posted a picture, all pani puri, as well as Maggi lovers, were angered. If the dish wasn't bizarre, it was even followed by a recipe on how to do it. The question remains, who would want to do it?

Check the Pic Here:

Maggi With Milk

People have preferences of how to make their Maggi, some like soupy ones, others like dry noodles with not much water. But last year, a video was shared on Twitter, which saw a woman make Maggi with milk instead of water. Yes, you may go and throw up if you can't take it anymore. But it was a sweet recipe called Rose-flavoured Maggi! It clearly left more than a bitter taste in every user's mind.

Check the Video Here:

Best maggi recipe pic.twitter.com/foOrc0VjoU — Canteen Quarantino (@Sahil_Adhikaari) September 12, 2019

Maggi With Oranges

Vegetable Maggi is acceptable but noodles with fruits, that too a citrusy orange, no! But on Twitter, that's possible. In December last year, a user posted a picture of what they saw on someone's IG story, a bowl of Maggi noodles with oranges in it! Netizens wished to report the person who would do such a thing.

Check the Pic Here:

Just saw this on a friend's IG story bruh what are y'all smoking pic.twitter.com/v63FEneIgI — Doja Cat (@ritaleaan) December 11, 2019

The above examples are enough to show how people have been experimenting with these noodles and more often than not, these are like crimes against food. We are sorry if we have ruined your Maggi eating desires anytime soon.

