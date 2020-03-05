Coronavirus in India: Sand Artist Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Sand Art to Spread Awareness on the Deadly COVID-19

Sudarsan Pattnaik Coronavirus Sand art (Photo Credits: Twitter)

The deadly virus COVID-19 has claimed over 3,000 lives globally and about 90,000 are infected. The deadly virus has spread in India too with 29 cases currently in the country. The news has caused fear and panic among the citizens. Sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik who is known to address all the latest happenings through his sand art, has now created art to spread awareness about Coronavirus on Odisha's Puri beach. In his sand art on Coronavirus, he has asked people to take proper precautions and not to panic in the situation. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

In his sand art, Pattaniak shows a girl wearing a mask and washing her hands. He has also made smaller viruses like design in the background and the text reads, "Take precautions, Be Safe." He has also written, "No need to Panic for Coronavirus" below his sand art. He posted a picture of it on his Twitter account with a caption, "Take proper precautions, No need to Panic Pls Stay Calm, Be safe ! My SandArt on #Coronavirus #COVID19 at Puri beach in Odisha."

Check His Sand Art on Awareness for Coronavirus:

Take proper precautions, No need to Panic Pls Stay Calm, Be safe ! My SandArt on #Coronavirus #COVID19 at Puri beach in Odisha. pic.twitter.com/fWhAAlFSch — Sudarsan Pattnaik (@sudarsansand) March 4, 2020

This is not his first creation on Coronavirus. Back in February, when the disease was spreading rapidly in China, he made a similar sand art to show support to all the victims of the disease. The cases affected in India saw a leap on March 4 and effective measures are taken to quarantine the patients. Appeals are made for people to avoid crowded places and take precautions.