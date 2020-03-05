Coronavirus-Themed Porn? XXX Streaming Site Pornhub Introduces Bizarre Videos Amid COVID-19 Scare

Representational Image (Photo Credits: File Image)

Coronavirus scare is spreading just like the virus. People across the globe are gripped with the latest news related to COVID-19. It is a highly severe situation at the moment. While researchers and governments are trying everything possible, like closing down schools in Japan, or increasing the security check-in airports, XXX streaming site, Pornhub came up with nothing less than a bizarre alternative. Apparently, the adult website thinks one way possible to deal with coronavirus scare is by watching COVID-19 themed porn videos. According to reports, coronavirus-themed porn is going viral on the streaming site with more than 100 videos. Pornhub Ban Controversy: Petition Against the XXX Porn Site Alleging Sex Trafficking, Child Rape and Teen Porn Abuse Crosses 300k Soon After GirlsDoPorn.com Case Resolves.

Vice reports that a search for coronavirus on Pornhub returns at least 112 videos with titles like, “MILF In Coronavirus Quarantine Gets Hard F***ed for Medicine” and “Coronavirus patients f**k in quarantine room.” Most of the videos reportedly feature Asian women, maybe because the outbreak started in Wuhan and China. Vice spoke to one of the performers in the video. “I think people are attracted to COVID-19 themed porn the same way people who are scared of their shadow are attached to horror movies: We are all searching for things that make us come alive,” he was quoted saying in the report. COVID-19 Outbreak FAQs: What is Coronavirus? How Many Have Died? How It Spreads and Other Top Questions Answered.

“COVID-19 is something that brings fear and mystery to pretty much everyone in the world right now... You need to be able to feel something, and what better way to make you feel something than the global crisis we are all in right now,” he added. The report also states that some of the videos attempt to educate their audiences in the process of getting them off. Some appear to give new meaning to the term “protection,” as couples strip down, but keep their surgical masks on.

COVID-19 has killed more than 3,200 people so far, with more than 95,000 cases reported worldwide. The turmoil widens as the death toll mounts. At this time of global crisis, we are really not sure if watching coronavirus themed XXX videos are going to make a difference. But that is where the fantasy of porn comes in.