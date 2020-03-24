COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials for Roaming on the Streets in India and Violating Coronavirus Lockdown Protocol, Watch Videos

COVIDIOTS Are Punished by Police Officials (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ Twitter)

The coronavirus scare is real. If you still taking it lightly, you should rethink, before it is too late. In India, the cases of COVID-19 are rising rapidly. The count nears to 500-mark. In the wake of the coronavirus outbreak, state and central governments are taking drastic measures to contain the spread. Many states, severely hit by the deadly virus are under lockdowns. People are asked to stay back at home, as malls, offices and public spaces are shut. But there are some, ‘covidiots’ who despite many warnings are loitering on the streets. Police officials have found the best way to tackle the situation. They are punishing those who are spotted roaming on the streets violating coronavirus lockdown protocol. Videos have gone viral on social media that shows cops punishing these covidiots for not abiding the restrictions during the pandemic.

With the coronavirus outbreak in India, there came many instances showing people’s foolishness of not taking the situation seriously and doing precisely the opposite they have been asked to. The Janata Curfew on March 22, is the latest instance where people were seen gathering in massive rallies in various parts of the country, banging utensils. But cops are now in action!

Videos have been uploaded on Twitter showing police officials punishing those who are breaking the lockdowns during the global crisis. Punjab, Mumbai, Nagpur, Uttar Pradesh, watch the viral videos to know how cops are punishing the curfew violators.

Watch the Videos:

When you won't maintain #Social_Distancing , this is how #PunjabPolice will impose then 😆 Pls keep yourself and others safe It's not a picnic time 🙏 pic.twitter.com/GnOjUAmhxA — Pankaj Nain IPS (@ipspankajnain) March 23, 2020

Another Video From Punjab!

One more example in our city Malerkotla Punjab . Very good 👏👏👏@PunjabPoliceInd . Covid19 is pandemic not a joke!! pic.twitter.com/Vlgbzyg2MU — Malerkotlvi (@veni_vidi_vc) March 23, 2020

Mumbai Police Punishing Curfew Violators:

This is superb from the @MumbaiPolice ! Scene below a friend’s bldg in Babulnath, South Mumbai Some kids were flouting curfew/ social distancing orders and the beat cops made them all do ‘baithaks’ on the pavement.🤣 Well done More of the same pls 👏🏽👏🏽👊🏽🇮🇳@CPMumbaiPolice pic.twitter.com/HVybvMysEl — atul kasbekar (@atulkasbekar) March 23, 2020

Uttar Pradesh Police Shaming Violators

'I am enemy of the society; I would not stay home' - read the pamphlets handed over by Uttar Pradesh Police to the people who were found wandering unnecessarily on streets during #JantaCurfew in #Bareilly yesterday. #CoronavirusPandemic pic.twitter.com/qnKfdnEYEB — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) March 23, 2020

Covidiots in Nagpur

In Karachi, violators of coronavirus lockdown were made to do sit-ups by the cops. So, in case you are taking the present situation anything else but a global crisis, and not adhering to the lockdown, this is how cops will punish you. Stay at home, so that the deadly virus’ spread can be contained.