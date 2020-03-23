Stupidity From Janata Curfew Trends Online! Netizens Share Videos of Covidiots Gathering in Large Groups to Clap and Clank Utensils For #ThaaliBajao

Thali bajao gathering (Photo Credits: Twitter)

March 22 was observed as Janata Curfew in India, where people voluntarily stayed in throughout the day. And at exactly 5 PM, residents from almost everywhere came out in their windows/balconies to clap, play utensils, conches to appreciate the efforts of hardworking medical professionals and other essential services staff. However, the idea of social distancing was lost when residents from some cities got out, gathered together, took out processions with clapping and clanking of utensils. The purpose of the Janta curfew was lost in moments. Videos of this stupidity are now trending on Twitter. These people can be rightly called covidiots, the new slang word which describes those who break social protocol.

PM Narendra Modi in his special address to the nation last week, spoke about following the Janata Curfew. He asked people to clap/play utensils or ring bells create a buzz to honour all those working in the essential services like health, medicine, police, media etc. It was followed all over the nation at exactly 5 PM but then some people forgot the whole purpose and gathered out together. Processions were held in some regions, people danced, children and elder came out and joined in as if it were a celebration. Such videos and pictures are now being shared online with the hashtag #stupidity. Janata Curfew: Netizens Share Videos of People Assembling on Streets For 'Taali And Thaali' at 5 PM; Dr Harsh Vardhan Says 'Coronavirus Won't End Tonight, Stay Indoors'.

Unbelievable how many incidents are there, where people came out on the streets in groups to clap#Stupidity has no limits.. pic.twitter.com/VHX53Z45lV — Print insider (@PrintInsider) March 23, 2020

I mean seriously????????? pic.twitter.com/vyyromfi0h — Ronit Bose Roy (@RonitBoseRoy) March 22, 2020

Clearly, people defeated the whole purpose of social distancing which was followed very well until 5 PM. This morning PM Modi once again tweeted and appealed to people to stay indoors to those who are still defying the protocol. The cases of COVID-19 infections in the country continue to rise and the number stands at 415 currently. People need to stay indoors to avoid getting in touch with anyone who could be potentially carrying the virus.