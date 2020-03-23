Coronavirus Lockdown in Pakistan: Officials in Karachi Make Loiters in Street Do Sit-Ups as Punishment; Watch Video

Lockdown rigorously enforced in Pakistan | (Photo Credits: Twitter/@MurtazaViews)

Islamabad, March 23: All provinces of Pakistan have imposed a lockdown to combat the spread of novel coronavirus. The authorities in Sindh - worst affected due to the disease outbreak - rigorously enforced the lockdown by taking action against those found loitering in the streets. Those not adhering to the lockdown were rounded up and made to perform sit-ups by the cops outside the police station. Coronavirus Scare in Jammu & Kashmir: FIR Against Two Students in Awantipora For Concealing Travel History to Pakistan and Bangladesh.

A clip went viral on social media which showed a police team in Karachi, the capital of Sindh, rounding up the street loiters and lining them up outside a police station. They were then forced to perform sit-ups by the cops. The officials also allowed media personnel to film the punishment. The footage is likely to act as a deterrent for those still not adhering to the lockdown call.

Watch Video of Strict Lockdown Enforcement in Pakistan

Enforcement of #coronavirus lockdown in Karachi pic.twitter.com/SuVelEe8qx — Murtaza Ali Shah (@MurtazaViews) March 23, 2020

The number of coronavirus cases surged to 803 in Pakistan on Monday. The numbers went up by 150 as compared to the previous day. In southern Sindh province, the numbers rose to 352, followed by 225 in Punjab province, 31 in northwestern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 108 in western Balochistan and 71 in the northern Gilgit-Baltistan. The death toll jumped to six as a doctor succumbed to death in Gilgit.

The Pakistan government has decided to rope in the Army to escalate its efforts in combating the spread of COVID-19. While the medical professionals are working round the clock to minimise the fatality-count, the armed forces will be responsible for strictly enforcing the shutdowns and reducing the people-to-people contact at the bare minimum level. The Army, using its logistical expertise, will also have to facilitate the safe supply of essential items amid the lockdown.