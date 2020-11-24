As Tamil Nadu braces for yer another dangerous storm, cyclone Nivar, netizens share latest updates, emergency contacts and 'stay safe' best wishes on Twitter. If you don't know a low-pressure area over the Bay of Bengal is said to be turning into a Cyclonic Storm- cyclone Nivar and it is estimated that the storm will cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 25. Tamil Nadu has faced devastating cyclones earlier and this time the storm has been named 'Cyclone Nivar'. Cyclone Nivar Live Tracker Map: Track Realtime Path of Cyclonic Storm Which Is Likely to Make Landfall Between Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on November 25.

According to the Meteorological Department, the wind speed during this time can be 100 to 120 kilometres per hour. While an alert has been issued in many areas of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and fishermen have been advised not to go to sea, netizens are prepping up to battle the cyclonic storm with precautionary tips, emergency contact numbers while wishing each other all the best.

Not One But Two Storms

Not one but two cyclonic storms are said to be hovering over India. While one storm is named Gati in the Arabian Sea other is Nivar. However, Gati is said to have calmed down, the storm Nivar in the Bay of Bengal is moving faster towards the Tamil Nadu coast. Currently, the storm of the Bay of Bengal has been continuously moving forward and is 600 kilometres south of Puducherry. While it is 630 km southeast from Chennai, it is said to turn into a cyclonic storm in the next 24 hours.

Meanwhile, Here are Teh Cyclone Nivar Latest Updates, Emergency Contacts & 'Stay Safe' Best Wishes Take over Twitter:

#NivarCyclone is 450 kms south east of #chennai .Expected landfall near Puduchery and this is NW moving system and #chennai may get extreme(25 cms) rainfall tomorrow. — Chennai Weather(Cyclone Alert for TN Coast) (@chennaiweather) November 24, 2020

Stay Alert

Stay Alert: Heavy to very heavy rain possible in #chennai and suburbs next 48 hours. Businesses can be BCP mode for next 2 days as chances of power outage/internet connectivity issues as well. — Chennai Weather(Cyclone Alert for TN Coast) (@chennaiweather) November 24, 2020

Cyclone Dos & Don'ts

Hi people in Chennai. As we are about to brace a severe cyclone Nivar starting tomorrow please take care Take care . All will be well . Stay safe.#Careforprevention#NivarCyclone pic.twitter.com/XU188qb4Hz — Dr.A.Mohamed Hakkim (@drhakkim) November 24, 2020

Stay Safe

Watch The Movement of Cyclone Nivar

According to the latest bulletin of the Meteorological Department, it is moving towards the north-west in the Bay of Bengal. It is likely that this storm will cross the coasts of Tamil Nadu and Puducherry in the afternoon of November 25. During this time the wind can move at a speed of 100-120 km per hour. In South Peninsular India, rainfall activity is expected to increase from November 23 and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal regions may receive thundershowers between November 24 and 26.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 24, 2020 09:24 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).