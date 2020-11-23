New Delhi, November 23: Cyclone Gati and Cyclone Nivar over the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal respectively, are likely to cause rainfall and thunderstorms in the southern states of India over the coming days. As per the list of names of tropical cyclones, 'Gati' is the name given by India, while 'Nivar' is the name given by Iran. The severe cyclonic storm Gati weakened into a Cyclonic Circulation over north Somalia region today, i.e. November 23 near Ras Binnah. It is very likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a Deep Depression during next six hours.

The IMD said a depression over Bay of Bengal lies over Puducherry and 630 km south-southeast of Chennai and is very likely to intensify into a cyclonic storm during next 24 hours. It is very likely to move northwestwards and cross Tamil Nadu and Puducherry coasts between Karaikal and Mamallapuram around November 25.

Cyclone Gati Current Status:

The IMD said that the 'very severe' cyclonic storm Gati over the southwest Arabian Sea has moved westwards on Sunday. The weather agency predicted the likelihood of rainfall in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala from November 23 due to the intensified depression over the southwest Arabian Sea. Gati moved nearly westwards with a speed of about 9 kmph during past 06 hours and weakened into a Cyclonic Circulation over Somalia today. It is very likely to move nearly westwards and weaken gradually into a Deep Depression during next 6 hours. Cyclone Gati: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm to Move Towards Tamil Nadu-Puducherry Coast in Next 24 Hours, Says IMD.

Cyclone Nivar Current Status:

The low-pressure belt forming over the Bay of Bengal is expected to turn into a cyclonic storm over the next couple of days. The cyclone has been named Nivar, is making its way towards the north Tamil Nadu coast and south Andhra Pradesh. The storm is expected to make landfall between Mamallapuram or Mahabalipuram in Tamil Nadu and Karaikal in Puducherry on Wednesday, November 25. According to the IMD, the speed of winds could reach 100 kmph during the landfall this Wednesday. Several areas including Villupuram, Cuddalore, Puducherry and Chennai are expected to witness heavy rainfall between November 24 to 26. Cyclone Nivar Guidelines: List of Dos and Don'ts to Protect Yourself When a Cyclone Hits.

In its all India weather bulletin on Monday, the IMD said that a well-marked low pressure in the Bay of Bengal closer to the Tamil Nadu coast will intensify into a depression in the next 12 hours and will develop into a cyclonic storm in the subsequent 24 hours. It is moving at 18kmph speed towards the coast.

Under its influence of the weather condition, rainfall activity is likely to increase over south peninsular India from November 23 onwards with rainfall and thunderstorm activity over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal during November 24 to 26 and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh, Rayalaseema & Telangana during November 25 to 26, 2020. "Isolated extremely heavy rainfall activity also very likely over Tamil Nadu and Puducherry during 24th & 25th and over south Coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema on November 25 and 26 and over Telangana on November 26, 2020", the IMD said.

