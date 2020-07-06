14th Dalai Lama Interesting Facts: It is the 85th birthday of the current Dalai Lama, i.e. 14th Dalai Lama, this year on July 6. A revered figure and a person of significant importance in world current affairs, Dalai Lama is at the centre point of many historical things, especially Tibet. He is currently living in exile in India and is continuously making efforts and working for a ‘free democratic Tibet’. As the celebrated figure observes his 85th birthday this year, we at LatestLY, bring you some of the interesting facts about the Dalai Lama. Dalai Lama 85th Birthday: Sudarsan Pattnaik Creates Majestic Sand Art at Odisha's Puri Beach Wishing The 14th Dalai Lama (See Picture)

1. Dalai Lama’s birth name is Lhamo Dhondup. However, his religious name is ‘Jetsun Jamphel Ngawang Lobsang Yeshe Tenzin Gyatso’, also popularly known as Tenzin Gyatso.

2. In 1937, when he was 2-years-old, he was selected as the tulku (reincarnate custodian of a lineage) of his predecessor, i.e. the 13th Dalai Lama. In 1939, when he was only 4-years-old, he was publicly declared to be the next Dalai Lama. In 1940, when he turned 5, he officially became the 14th Dalai Lama, after the Central government approved Regent Reting Rinpoche’s request.

3. Dalai Lama is a symbol of peace. His works so far all have been dedicated to peaceful freedom. In 1999, the TIME magazine named him as one of the children of Mahatma Gandhi, and his heir (spiritual) to non-violence.

4. The Dalai Lama is also popularly called as ‘His Holiness the Dalai Lama’ around the world. He is also called as Kyabgon (Saviour), Yishin Norbu (Wish-Fulfilling Gem), and even Kundun (Presence) by people of Buddhist origin.

5. It was in 1959 when Dalai Lama appeared for his final exams at Lhasa’s Jokhang Temple. He, at the age of 23, passed with flying colours and was accorded the Lharampa degree. It is considered to be the highest-level geshe degree.

6. Fearing for his life, it was during the 1959 Tibetan uprising when Dalai Lama crossed borders and came into Indian borders with the help of CIA. Not many people know that he arrived first at Tezpur in Assam. Since then, he is living an exiled life in India.

7. It is a lesser-known fact that Dalai Lama maintains a strict schedule of lectures that he delivers to international students. 80+ and still teaching? Surprising…

8. It is a lesser-known fact that Dalai Lama was fascinated by science and technology since his childhood. His long interest in this arena developed after coming across clocks, telescopes, motor cars, watches, etc. when he was too young.

9. It is a known fact that Dalai Lama is a vegetarian. However, not many people know that he was raised in a meat-loving family, and he only turned to vegetarian food after he arrived in India.

10. Dalai Lama has won several awards over the years. In 1959, Dalai Lama was awarded the Ramon Magsaysay Award. In 2007, he was conferred with the US Congressional Gold Medal – the highest civilian award conferred by the United States.

11. In 1989, the Dalai Lama was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize after the worldly-known Tiananmen Protests in China.

From being a thorn in China’s flesh to being the blue-eyed person for the West to keep China in check, the 14th Dalai Lama has come a long way forward in his life journey and has become much more than just a spiritual guru for decades now.

