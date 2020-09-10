Devika Natwarlal Rotawan, a young survivor of 26/11 Mumbai attacks has requested the government to fulfil the help assured to her earlier. Reminding the government about a house promised to her, she has not received everything that was told her. Devika also mentioned that currently, she is living in a rented house in Mumbai's Bandra region for which she has not been able to pay the rent due to the lockdown. As the news spread on social media, people from various walks of life, came forward to pay off her rent. Jalandhar: 15-Year-Old Braveheart Kusum Kumari, Who Fought With Motorcycle-Borne Snatchers for Smartphone, Gets Laptop Gifted by Social Media Users.

While she received Rs 10 lakh from the government, she was not given a house as promised. Devika, the youngest eyewitness to identify terrorist Ajmal Kasab, said, "I had received the help of Rs 10 Lakhs from CM, it was used for my treatment for TB. I am thankful for that but the promises made to me before that have not been met yet." She added, "I'm facing a lot of problems, especially in lockdown. I demand that a house be arranged for us - my family and me. My landlord has told me that if I can't pay rent, I will have to look for a house somewhere else."

Devika, 26/11 Survivor Seeks Help From Government:

Devika was 9 when she took a bullet from Kasab's AK47; a year later she stood up in court & identified him as the terrorist at CST. I profiled her a decade ago & was surprised by her spunk. Today she called - asked for urgent help. Please read her message & support if u can 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/1bCX0GgOrS — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) September 10, 2020

In 2018, Music composer Salim Merchant and filmmaker Ashok Pandit had Devika Natwarlal to celebrate her birthday. They had also encouraged her to pursue her dreams of becoming a successful Indian Police Officer. On November 26, 2008, terrorist Ajmal Kasab had shot on her right leg at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Terminus (CST) station.

Devika Requests the Government to Fulfill Promises Made to Her:

I was told by govt that I'll be given a house & all assistance but it has not happened yet. I had received help of Rs 10 Lakhs from CM, it was used for my treatment for TB. I am thankful for that but the promises made to me before that have not been met yet: Devika Rotawan https://t.co/7OitIa30cP pic.twitter.com/KhWQYSbCW3 — ANI (@ANI) August 25, 2020

Soon Helped Poured to Devika:

I would like to thank @gauravbh & @milinddeora for personally reaching out to help. And to @tehseenp who actually rushed to the bank so that Devika does not miss her rent. This is the power of digital to being us together. PS - have included SBI Bank Details for smoother transfer pic.twitter.com/Oh5Rsbxnrj — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) September 10, 2020

The Power of Social Media!

No! Thank YOU @utsavbains for connecting me with #Devika - a DECADE after i had coved her as a brave 26/11 Survivor who looked Kasab in the eye. After folks help stabilize her rent situation; hope Govt / Courts take a positive view for her EWS flat requesthttps://t.co/UQDzlpXhcl — Akash Banerjee (@TheDeshBhakt) September 10, 2020

Talking to the popular Facebook page, Humans of Bombay in 2019, Devika said that she clearly remembers the moment a bullet pierced her leg. Her life changed after the attack with media coverage. Devika's relatives became indifferent towards them and her father's shop shut down as everyone believed that they were receiving money due to media coverage. Several such incidents have inspired her to become a police officer and stand for justice. The deadly Mumbai attack killed 166 people and left 300 people injured.

