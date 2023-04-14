A cigar-shaped unidentified object was seen floating in the evening sky with a steady speed, moments before disappearing. Scott C. Waring, a conspiracy theorist, posted the video to his ‘UFO Sightings Daily’ YouTube channel. He quoted the eyewitness saying, “It was traveling from the SW towards the NE (30 degrees) at a steady speed below the clouds. Weather was mostly clear with strong West winds. This occurred just as the sun had set. There was no sounds or flashing lights. I filmed this at the maximum zoom on my hand phone.” UFO in Uruguay? Uruguayan Air Force Investigating Sighting of Flashing Lights in Sky Over Termas de Almiron.

Cigar-Shaped UFO Seen Flying in Clear Skies

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)