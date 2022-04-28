New Delhi: Tiger Shroff’s dialogue ‘Choti bachi ho kya?’ from his debut film Heropanti has become the internet’s new meme fodder, and now a popular condom brand has also jumped onto the bandwagon tweaking the actor’s iconic line.

Condom brand Durex recently took to Instagram and shared a post, raising awareness about protected sex and adding a twist to Tiger’s ‘Choti bachi ho kya’ dialogue. “Kitni baar kaha hai protection use karo, chhote bachche karne hai kya?” the post read. Tiger Shroff Recreates Viral ‘Choti Bacchi Ho Kya’ Dialogue After Funny Memes and Reels on Movie Line Take Over the Internet.

The brand further wrote ‘pulling out’ is not equal to ‘Heropanti’, referring to the actor’s film.

Check Out Durex India's Post on Viral Meme

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Durex India (@durex.india)

Durex’s quirky post has left netizens in splits. “Hahahaha… this is out of universe advertisement,” a social media user commented. “Next level,” another one wrote. “Savage,” an Instagram user commented.

Earlier, Durex had wished newlyweds Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt with a cheeky Post using a ‘Channa Mereya’ twist. “Dear Ranbir and Alia, mehfil mein tere hum na rahein jo, Fun toh nahi hai,” the brand had posted, referring to Ranbir’s song ‘Chana Mereya’ from Ae Dil Hai Mushkil film.