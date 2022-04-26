Tiger Shroff is gearing up for the release of his new movie Heropanti 2, which is a sequel to his debut movie Heropanti (2014). Ahead of the release of the sequel, the dialogue "Choti Bacchi Ho Kya?" from Heropanti has gone viral, sparking funny memes and reels on Instagram and Twitter. Internet users were delighted when Tiger Shroff recently reenacted the viral dialogue at a press event for his upcoming movie. This moment was captured by fans and has become trending news. 'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' Funny Memes and Videos Go Viral Because the Internet is Obsessed With This Tiger Shroff's Heropanti Dialogue!

Check Out the Viral Video Here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by @tigerian_0786

