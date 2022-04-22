The Internet comes up with new and fascinating memes every day. An Old dialogue from his debut movie Heropanti has resurfaced and taken the internet by storm. From influencers to brands everybody is doing their own version of the dialogue 'Choti Bacchi Ho Kya' which has gone viral. Video mashups, food and movie puns are some of the ways in which people are infusing the dialogue. Here are some 'Chot Bacchi Ho Kya' funny memes and videos reactions that audiences are loving.

Check Out Some Twitter And Instagram Reactions Here:

No One Can Forget That Moment From The Grammys

Sorry but it fit so well 🤌✌️ "Choti bacchi ho kya " pic.twitter.com/tEMiMYc7OS — Purple Tima👾 (@tima_bestie) April 5, 2022

This Very Relatable One

“Choti bacchi ho kya” -me @ myself when I get mad at them for replying 0.1secs late. https://t.co/iLTCyDjdx7 — Sanjana (@sanjanahahaha) April 20, 2022

Just an Unexpected Collaboration

View this post on Instagram A post shared by mast raho (@mast_.raho)

The Simp Version

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes Store (@memes__tore)

This Alternative Movie Title For Finding Nemo

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Memes | Comedy | Fun (@superchutya)

The Meme Originated From the Film Heropanti and This is The Original Meme Template. Check It Out:

