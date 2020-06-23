TikTok challenges are usually fun and exciting but a group of Seattle teenagers found something extremely eerie while participating in the “Randonaut” TikTok challenge. This challenge includes exploring new places, co-ordinates, given by a separate app. One has to go there, explore the place and kind of share a reaction with others. This bunch of teenager came across this disturbing discovery, that was unexpected and required police intervention. The app-generate random coordinates nearby made them reach this place that had a luggage bag filled with human remains. The video was shared on a TikTok user's profile @UghHenry who supposedly may have been one of the participants.

For Randonautica picks a random set of coordinates, this app requires users to designate an area from which very similar to geocaching. While this app doesn't guarantee that you'll find random objects like a treasure hunt of sorts, but one never knows what they're going to find at a random co-ordinate right? The same thing happened with these teens who had no idea what was in store for them at this set of co-ordinates. The location they received was of a beachfront where they noticed this black luggage bag floating in the waters. “We were joking that maybe the suitcase would have money,” a caption on the video reads. Watch video:

In the video, you can see one girl goes down to check the bad out and opens it using a stick. “As SOON as she opened it, the smell was overwhelming,” another caption reads as another. As the bag was opened an unidentified object wrapped in a black plastic bag is seen. “OK, so she’s calling the police so we can see if it’s a dead body or if it’s just… food,” one teen says as another dials a phone.

