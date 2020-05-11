Elon Musk Has The Chillest Reply to California Lawmaker Lorena Gonzalez's Tweet 'F*ck Elon Musk' After Threatening to Move Tesla Out of State

Elon Musk tweet (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Elon Musk is quiet in the news from the past week. While the name of his child continues to create a buzz, now it's for his response to a curse tweet from Californian Lawmaker Lorena Gonzalez. It all started with the Tesla CEO threatening to move out his company from California to Texas or Nevada. Gonzalez irked by Musk's attitude wrote a tweet, "F*ck Elon Musk," which he has responded casually with "Message Received." It sort of begins a war of words on Twitter, a platform where Musk is known for calling out to the government time and again and his call for freedom against the coronavirus restrictions.

Tesla had announced on May 10 that it will resume operation in the Fermont based factory. The company statement even adding that they were doing so with "health and safety in mind." The Alameda County's health department opposed to the idea of their reopening and that the lockdown measures would remain in effect. Tesla then filed a lawsuit against the county. He even tweeted a threat to move out his company from the state. The company has been closed since March 23 in response to the Coronavirus crisis.

Check Elon Musk's Tweet:

Frankly, this is the final straw. Tesla will now move its HQ and future programs to Texas/Nevada immediately. If we even retain Fremont manufacturing activity at all, it will be dependen on how Tesla is treated in the future. Tesla is the last carmaker left in CA. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2020

California Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez probably done with Musk's threats, tweeted out her frustration. She even called Tesla, "a company that has always disregarded worker safety & well-being,"

Check Lorena's Tweets:

F*ck Elon Musk. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

California has highly subsidized a company that has always disregarded worker safety & well-being, has engaged in union busting & bullies public servants. I probably could’ve expressed my frustration in a less aggressive way. Of course, no one would’ve cared if I tweeted that. — Lorena (@LorenaSGonzalez) May 10, 2020

All of this did not bother Musk, check out his reply:

Message received — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2020

In his previous tweets too, Musk made his displeasure clear with the lockdown imposition in America. On April 29 he tweeted, "FREE AMERICA NOW." He wanted people to be given their freedom back from the house arrest situation. He called the government fascist for restricting their freedom. He wanted his company to resume its operations in the only US car plant but wasn't allowed to do so.