Elon Musk Tweets 'Coronavirus panic is dumb', Gets Slammed by Netizens

Tesla CEO has once again become the target of wrath from Twitterati. The technology entrepreneur and designer of SpaceX made a very insensitive tweet on Coronavirus, the deadly disease which has claimed over 3,000 lives globally. There is a certain panic among people globally as the infected cases rise to about a lakh and no definite cure for it yet. Musk who is known for making arbitrary tweets time and again, this time targetted the Coronavirus panic. On March 7, he tweeted, "The coronavirus panic is dumb." His statement was quite shocking for most netizens who have slammed him targetting his millionaire status. The tweet quickly gathered nearly 200,000 likes and more than 40,000 retweets but the reactions were mostly angry. Elon Musk Drops ‘Don’t Doubt Ur Vibe’ Electronic Song on SoundCloud and It’s an Earworm Already!

As the cases of Coronavirus continue to rise globally, several companies in Silicon Valley have advised employees to work from home. Apple Inc was the latest company which asked its employees to work from home. Several conferences and large gatherings have also been postponed or cancelled in wake of the fear of the rapidly spreading pandemic. As of now, there are 240 cases reported in the US for COVID-19 and over 14 are dead. People are panic buying everywhere. In all of the grim situation, Musk called it "dumb". Netizens were not impressed and slammed him. Here are Elon Musk's Top 5 Quirkiest Tweets of 2019.

The coronavirus panic is dumb — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) March 6, 2020

go fix it with a submarine, genius https://t.co/H5Mx2jKyKm — BAKOON (@BAKKOOONN) March 6, 2020

can we quarantine the billionaires https://t.co/YQ0fxWcg0m — Zach Stone (@Lil_Deductible) March 6, 2020

i think elon musk should build a machine to shrink himself down to the size of the virus, and then defeat it in combat. he is a coward if he doesn’t try https://t.co/eIIcnKCYBA — Brandy Jensen (@BrandyLJensen) March 6, 2020

You literally believe we live inside a computer program. https://t.co/HVLTeC3w9K — blackmarket n95 mask dealer (@BourbonGhost) March 7, 2020

I mean I guess if you're a billionaire and don't have to worry about dying — Sergio Siano (@SergioJSiano) March 6, 2020

Billionaires should not exist. And this kind of senseless disregard for the wellbeing of vulnerable members of our society helps prove why. — Kai Newkirk #NotMeUs (@kai_newkirk) March 6, 2020

Clearly, netizens were not impressed with his disregard and more of an ignorant attitude about the situation. This is not the first time, Musk has made such tweets. Back in January, he posted a video of him dancing at Tesla's Shanghai event. He later wrote, he did it so he could improve the search for him on Pornhub! The billionaire had joked that his NSFW moves were in a bid to increase his followers on the XXX website.