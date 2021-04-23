English is one of the most commonly spoken languages and in Amitabh Bachchan's style it is also a "funny language" for so many reasons. But today on English Language Day is celebrated every year on April 23 all over the world. And the English language is often associated with funny memes and jokes. People make hilarious posts about the language for various reasons. The day is celebrated to commemorate the birth and death anniversary of noted author William Shakespeare. The day was started by the United Nations Educational, Scientific, and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) to celebrate the English language and multilingualism. UN English Language Day 2021: Date, Significance & Facts About the Most Spoken Language.

The initiative was launched by the United Nations Department of Public Information in 2010 to "promote multilingualism and cultural diversity in addition to promoting the uniform use of all six official working languages ​​of the organization". This day is known as the birthday of William Shakespeare, the famous English dramatist. You might want to cheer yourself up during this time with these English Language Day 2021 Funny Memes and Jokes:

It is not just English Language day that is celebrated on April 23. Arabic Language Day is celebrated on December 18 December. On the same date in 1973, the Arabic language was recognized as the official language of the Sixth Official Language of the United Nations. Chinese Language Day is observed on April 20. According to the Chinese lunar month, this day is celebrated as 'Day of Grain' in China. The French Language Day is observed on March 20. Coincidentally, this day is the founding day of his organization 'La Francophonie, named after French lovers and the contribution of the French language to the promotion of human values. Russian Language Day is celebrated on June 6. This day is the birthday of Aleksander Pushkin, who is seen as the father of Russian literature. Also, Spanish Language Day is observed in October. It is also known as the National Day of Spain and the Day of Hispaniards elsewhere considered Spanish-language culture.

