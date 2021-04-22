UN English Language Day is observed every year on April 23. The event was established by the UN's Department of Public Information in 2010 "to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the Organization. The date traditionally commemorates both the birthday and date of death of William Shakespeare. The Day is the result of a 2010 initiative by the Department of Global Communications, establishing language days for each of the Organization's six official languages. Meanwhile, on the occasion of UN English Language Day 2021, we will brief you about the date, significance, and facts about the world's most famous language.

UN English Language Day Date & Significance

UN English Language Day is celebrated every year on April 23. The purpose of the UN's language days is to celebrate multilingualism and cultural diversity as well as to promote equal use of all six official languages throughout the organization. The English language is one of the most popular languages used across the world. The day prospects the development, history, culture, and achievements associated with the language. Along with French, English is also the working language of the United Nations (UN). April 2021 Holidays Calendar With Festivals & Events.

Facts About the English Language

1. English is the world's third most spoken language.

2. 67 countries in the world have English as their official language.

3. The longest English word that can be spelled without repeating any letters is 'uncopyrightable'.

4. “I am” is the shortest complete sentence in the English language.

5. A new word is added to the dictionary every two hours.

On UN English Language Day several events are organized that include book-reading events, English quizzes, poetry and literature exchanges, and other activities that stimulate the English language. This year due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the activities will take place virtually.

