The word suicide is entirely unsettling. Whenever we hear a suicide go numb in our bones and we are shocked, distraught and shaken. Not too long ago the death of Sushant Singh Rajput shook us to the core that now TikTok Star Siya Kakkar died by suicide at a tender age of 16. For people who never thought about suicide as a way to overcome obstacles, it is hard to understand why one would want to end their life with such recklessness. But people who prefer dying than living often feel lost and helpless, which compels them to take this drastic step. Teenage suicide has become extremely common. Here's how to talk to your children about suicide. Suicide Prevention: Ways to Help Someone with Depression and Suicidal Thoughts.

Importance of Talking About Suicide

The fact is every victim plan their death meticulously, which looks so sudden and impulsive to us. While you may think to talk about suicide post a suicide could be dangerous, it is not. Sure it could implement ideas in the vulnerable minds of the youth, but a suicide support talk is a must. It helps a teenager clear the irrational thoughts within and get a perspective on life. Have an open conversation with the teenager as it could be the game-changer in preventing suicide in the mildly suicidal go the same path. We need to eradicate the stigma around suicide.

Getting Started

Help the teenagers open up about their emotions. Talk about what is affecting them to get out of the negativity that clouds the mind. If they do not want to share things with you, get a therapist in the picture. If you hear of suicide news, idle talking about the victim, mourning the death and character assassination is never going to help. Deepika Padukone Holds a Chat on Suicide Prevention and Prioritising Mental Health (Watch Video).

What to Talk

If you can sense a lot of gloom your teenager's action, reach out to help immediately. They may not always reach out to you for help, but you can always talk. Say you want to talk about what is affecting them the most.

Do not drill the idea in their minds that being obliged and happy is all about being brave and strong, and reaching out for help is a sign of weakness. It is imperative to break this stigma, the guilty consciousness and the behaviour shaming that follows when one tries to reach out. Suicide Prevention Helplines in India: Numbers to Dial in Case of Suicidal Thoughts, Depression, Distressed State of Mind.

Never stigmatise anyone who is suicidal. All this makes it difficult for one to get help. To prevent more suicides talks are an absolute necessity.

