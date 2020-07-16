'Argentina is Doing it' WhatsApp Video Will Not Hack Your Mobile Phone in 10 Seconds, Here's The Truth Behind Viral Post

After Twitter accounts of prominent world personalities like Barack Obama, Joe Biden, Jeff Bezos, Bill Gates and others were hacked, people have started worrying about their data security in the digital world. Since these accounts were hacked by Bitcoin scammers, several misinformation is being shared on the topic. In recent, a message is going viral on WhatsApp which claims that a video file called "Argentia is doing it" will hack your phone in ten seconds.

The WhatsApp forward says "Hackers are going to start circulating a video on WhatsApp that shows how the Covid19 curve is flattening in Argentina. The file is called "Argentina is doing it", do not open it or see it, it hacks your phone in 10 seconds and it cannot be stopped in any way. Pass the information on to your family and friends." Fact Check: Sending Forwarded Good Morning, Good Night Wishes and Festival Greetings on WhatsApp Can Steal Data From Phone? Know the Truth About Viral Message.

A Copy of WhatsApp Forward:

A User Also Shared The Claim on Twitter:

There is a video circulating WhatsApp that shows how the Covid19 curve is flattening in Argentina. The file is called "Argentina is doing it", do NOT open it or see it, it hacks your phone in 10 seconds and it cannot be stopped in any way. RT!! — ❂ VNESS ❂ (@OGvness) July 16, 2020

LatestLY Fact Check Team found that the message doing rounds with the claim that a video file named "Argentina is doing it" will hack your mobile is fake. In fact, this type of messages existed before but has been modified.

WhatsApp groups and social media had also received similar types of claims earlier too. A similar sort of message under the titles "Amit Shah disowns Modi" or "Sonia disowns Rahul" also created a buzz this year. However, they too were false.

Thus, it can be said that it is a fake message that just changes its shape while its core is just the same. There is no reality in these messages. No government body or any other security organisations have sent out warnings about the same as well. Hence, it is fake news.

Claim : A video file called "Argentia is doing it" will hack your phone in ten seconds. Conclusion : The claim that a video file named "Argentina is doing it" will hack your mobile is fake. In fact, this type of messages existed before but has been modified.

