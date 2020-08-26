At a time when coronavirus cases in Maharashtra are steadily rising, there are still restrictions of movement. Constant appeals are being made to people to step out only when necessary and maintain social distance. Amid this, we often come across videos of people gathering in large numbers where social distancing has gone for a toss. Now a video of people gathering in huge numbers at a dam is doing the rounds online, claiming to be from Bhushi Dam in Lonavala. Some of the tweets say, "Lonavala on Sunday", "Bushi Dam Lonavala on the weekend" and so on. The video shows policemen trying to drive away the crowds that have gathered in such large numbers. But the video is not from Lonavla as the claims state, but from Govta Dam in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. The video is being passed around with wrong claims. Fact Check: Video of Huge Waves Crashing Over a Bridge is Not Bandra-Worli Sea Link During Mumbai Rains, Know Truth About the Viral Clip.

The incident took place over the weekend. The video shows hundreds of people enjoying the dam side. Clearly, with such large numbers, there is no social distancing followed. In a small clip that has been doing the rounds on the internet, policemen are charging at people with lathis driving them away from the spot. The video has been shared by many people on Twitter claiming it is Bushy Dam from Lonavla, one of the most sought after tourist spots near Mumbai and Pune. But the claims are fake. Anti-Mask Indian Youngsters Burn Face Masks For 'Mask Se Azaadi' Campaign on Independence Day, Get Slammed on Social Media.

Check The Tweets and Video Here:

Lonavala on Sunday. India cannot control corona.👇👇 pic.twitter.com/RpFNKO9d66 — Shailen7gupta (@Shailen7gupta1) August 25, 2020

No Social Distancing

People strictly following social distancing at Bushi Dam, Lonavala pic.twitter.com/JMdgLeqKu5 — jaydewana21 (@jaydewana21) August 25, 2020

This is Lonavala Claims

This is Lonavala🤦‍♀️😤 I haven't yet step out of my house n see these people..wow😑👏 No wonder why Maharashtra has more covid cases.. #BestCM @CMOMaharashtra #Lonavala pic.twitter.com/nB8ZIYX6F3 — Jagruti🧡🇮🇳 (@i_am_jagruti) August 25, 2020

But some people did point out that the video is from Rajasthan's Bhilwara region. The story of people gathering in huge numbers was also covered by a daily from here. Check the tweet below:

This is not from Lonavla. pic.twitter.com/qiZ6BhXsqo — Nikhil Araj (@nikmilez) August 25, 2020

On other similar tweets, people have pointed out that the location is not Lonavala. A video of Govta Dam from YouTube also confirms that the spot in the viral video is the same.

Here's A Video of The Govta Dam Location:

So if you come across the video stating it is from Lonavala do bring it to the sender's notice the actual location is from Rajasthan. Although, the major concern is people gathering in huge numbers when the coronavirus cases are on a rise and lockdown is still implemented. As per the latest updates, more 604 COVID-19 positive cases have been detected in the state on Wednesday. So it is best to stay indoors. And while at it, be aware of the fake videos and claims that you may see over social media.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 26, 2020 12:53 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).