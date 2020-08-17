At a time when the coronavirus cases in India are on a rise, a questionable video is going viral on social media against wearing of masks. It is mandatory to wear masks in order to be safe and avoid the spread of the virus. And while there are anti-mask protests being held in some parts of the world, the movement seems to be taking shape in India as well. A video of a group of youngsters starting an anti-mask campaign has been shared online and is going viral. They apparently started it on Indian Independence Day, claiming to seek freedom from using masks. They call it #MaskseAzaadi. The video is being shared online and people are slamming it for being so misguiding. Can’t Breathe in Your Face Mask? Ways to Strengthen Your Lungs to Increase Your Carbon Dioxide Tolerance and Your Ability to Wear a Mask.

The video features a group of 5 people who remove their masks and call for freedom from wearing it. It starts with masks being a manipulation, control and taking away one's freedom. The next person questions "how breathing in one's own carbon dioxide can be healthy?" The third person goes on to call it a sign of slavery! As they give out their opinions, they take off their masks and burn it in a vessel at the end of the video. They state that masks do not work so why are we forced to wear them. They demand freedom from masks, control and freedom to breathe! Clearly, people on social media are not impressed and have slammed this initiative. Mumbai Police Urges People to Wear Face Masks While Stepping Outside During COVID-19 With Creative Tweets.

Check The Viral Video of #MaskSeAzaadi Campaign Here:

Didn't think India would get here this soon. Anti Mask Crusaders it seems. pic.twitter.com/A3CGZV6MV6 — Tanzila Anis. (@aaliznat) August 17, 2020

Check The Reactions From Netizens:

No Common Sense

RIP common sense — Pistol 4.0 (@payoshnis) August 17, 2020

What is Wrong With Them?

What is wrong with these kids? — Melwyn (@FringeMel) August 17, 2020

HAHA

Please Don't be Stupid

I swear I thought this was some prank video where they’d LOL at the end or something! 😐 Please don’t be this stupid. Wear a mask. https://t.co/Skfmuu8Pv4 — Lala Kutty (@vantaskigoli) August 17, 2020

Stupidity

So Darvin's evolution still holds good. Stupidity will face peril. .#Survivaloffittest https://t.co/j8lu38hXub — Roamdworld (@ArunBabu85) August 17, 2020

COVIDIOTS

Wow! Who are these #COVIDIOTS ? Wear a mask plz! https://t.co/WBvZANIrKz — Milan Sharma (@Milan_reports) August 17, 2020

Wear a Mask People

Don't listen to such idiots... Please wear a mask people 😐 https://t.co/jfEdVekCmS — krishnaisfaith (@atrivandi) August 17, 2020

There are a lot more similar reactions that have slammed these Covidiots. Officials from WHO, CDC, all doctors have time and again urged people to wear facemasks for their safety from this deadly infection and such videos do no good. We would also urge our readers to please use a mask at all times!

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 17, 2020 06:30 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).