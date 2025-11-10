Authorities have released an initial list of victims following the car explosion near Red Fort Metro Station, though the identities of the eight deceased are yet to be confirmed. According to officials, 20 injured individuals have been identified and are receiving treatment at nearby hospitals, with three reported to be in critical condition. The blast, which occurred near Gate 1 of the metro station, caused significant damage to nearby vehicles and triggered panic among commuters and residents. Investigators from the Delhi Police, NSG, NIA, and FSL continue to examine the site and review CCTV footage to determine the cause of the explosion. Emergency response teams were deployed immediately, and hospitals have been coordinating with authorities to provide medical assistance. Delhi Blast: Amit Shah To Visit Site and Hospital After Hyundai i20 Explosion Kills 8 Near Red Fort Metro Station, Says ‘All Options Will Be Investigated’ (Watch Video).

Full List of Delhi Blast Victims Released

List of the injured/dead in the Delhi blast. pic.twitter.com/4fAj0pnQXN — Piyush Rai (@Benarasiyaa) November 10, 2025

Delhi Blast: Full List of Injured Released, Identities of 8 Dead Unknown

