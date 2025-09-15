Did Kangana Ranaut Reveal Big Secrets About PM Narendra Modi? PIB Fact Check Flags Fake AI-Generated Videos

Mumbai, September 15: Several social media videos suggest that Bollywood actress and Member of Parliament Kangana Ranaut has revealed major secrets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. These videos feature sensational thumbnails with captions such as: "Kangana Ranaut revealed big secrets about Modi, Modi's shameful defeat, BJP broken". Have You Received an SMS Asking to Update Your Address in 24 Hours for an India Post Delivery? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake Message Going Viral.

However, the Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check has debunked multiple fake AI-generated videos circulating in the media. "Fake and misleading #AI videos related to MP Kangana Ranaut and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are being shared on social media," PIB Fact Check said. The PIB Fact Check stressed that these videos are completely fabricated. Did Delhi CM Rekha Gupta Link Nepal Protests to Hindu Rashtra on X? PIB Fact Check Clarifies Handle Is Not Official Account.

PIB Fact Check Flags Fake AI Videos of Kangana Ranaut and PM Modi

Earlier, PIB Fact Check also flagged a fake video circulating online, which claimed Indian Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi admitted to India losing fighter jets and soldiers during Operation Sindoor. The Press Information Bureau confirmed AI-generated propaganda. Calling the circulating video “false propaganda,” the PIB urged people not to fall for such content. The agency added, “Fake AI videos are being spread to mislead and cause panic. If you encounter such content, please report it to us.”

TruLY Score by LatestLY Rating: 5 TruLY Score 5 – Trustworthy | On a Trust Scale of 0-5 this article has scored 5 on LatestLY. It is verified through official sources (Official X Account of Press Information Bureau (PIB) Fact Check). The information is thoroughly cross-checked and confirmed. You can confidently share this article with your friends and family, knowing it is trustworthy and reliable.

Fact check

Claim : Kangana Ranaut has revealed major secrets about Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Conclusion : The videos are AI-generated. Full of Trash Clean

