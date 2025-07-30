Fact Check: Does Viral Video Show Muslim Girl Forcing Hindu Teen Into Relationship With Her Brother in West Bengal? Police Debunk False Claim, Say Clip Is From Bangladesh

Kolkata, July 30: A video showing a schoolgirl slapping another repeatedly has gone viral on social media with captions claiming that the incident occurred in West Bengal. The viral posts allege a communal angle, suggesting that a Hindu girl was being attacked and forced into a relationship with a Muslim man, presenting it as a case of “love jihad.” The video appears to be filmed on a school or college campus, with the attacker in a school uniform.

The caption, “Situation of West Bengal Girls,” has accompanied many of the viral posts. However, a closer investigation revealed that the conversation in the video is in Bangla, and not Hindi or any dialect common in West Bengal. The translated audio shows the girls arguing over a boy named Milan, with one girl angrily warning the other not to talk to him. Nowhere in the conversation is there a mention of religion or forced affection involving a brother. Fact Check: Was ‘Dog Babu’ Residential Certificate Submitted to ECI During SIR Exercise in Bihar? Election Commission Debunks Fake Claims, Says No Voter Gave Such Document.

Viral Video Claims ‘Love Jihad’ Incident in West Bengal

Viral Video Claims ‘Love Jihad’ Incident in West Bengal (Photo Credits: Social Media)

Reverse-image searches showed that Bangladeshi users had circulated the same video earlier, claiming it depicted two students fighting over a boy. Furthermore, the West Bengal Police issued a clarification on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), stating that the video is not from West Bengal, but from Dhaka, Bangladesh. Bunnies Jumping on Trampoline, Real or AI-Generated? Here’s Truth About Viral TikTok Video ‘Capturing’ Rabbits, Deer, Bear and Other Animals Hoping on Trampoline by Night Camera.

West Bengal Police Debunks Viral Claim, Confirms Video Originates from Bangladesh School

The uniform of the girls matches that of Shahid Muktijoddha Girls’ High School in Dhaka. A Facebook page by the same name shows students in identical uniforms, confirming the origin.

The video being shared as an example of communal violence or “love jihad” in West Bengal is actually from Bangladesh. Claims linking it to West Bengal are misleading and have been officially refuted by West Bengal Police.

Claim : A viral video shows a Muslim girl in West Bengal slapping a Hindu girl to force her into a relationship with her brother, allegedly part of “love jihad.” Conclusion : The video is from a school in Dhaka, Bangladesh, not West Bengal; claims of “love jihad” are false and misleading. Full of Trash Clean

