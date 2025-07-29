Atlanta, July 29: Julian Brown, a 21-year-old self-taught inventor from Atlanta, has stirred concern across social media after mysteriously disappearing following a series of cryptic Instagram posts. Brown, who rose to fame for creating Plastoline, a device that converts plastic waste into clean-burning fuel, warned followers that he was "under attack" just before going silent online. His last message, posted on July 9, urged followers to "keep me in your prayers," prompting widespread speculation.

With 1.8 million Instagram followers, 21.2K followers on X and a reputation as a promising climate-tech innovator, Brown’s disappearance has sparked intense online debate. Adding fuel to the mystery, Brown’s mother recently told Daily Mail that her son is "safe" but declined to share further details due to security concerns. So, let’s know who Julian Brown is, what he invented, and his mysterious "disappearance". Who is Jitendra Bhatawadekar? Dream11's New IPL 2025 Promo Featuring Aamir Khan, Rohit Sharma, Ranbir Kapoor and Suryakumar Yadav Has Fans Floored With Laughter (Watch Video).

Who Is Julian Brown?

Julian Brown is a 21-year-old Atlanta-based self-taught inventor and climate-tech enthusiast. Without formal engineering or university training, he developed his skills starting from high school welding classes and a deep passion for solving environmental problems. Brown quickly gained attention on social media for his mission to tackle plastic waste and promote sustainable energy solutions. Brown, best known online as @naturejab, has gained a massive online following of 1.8 million on Instagram and 21.2K followers on X, where he shares updates on his work and environmental activism. Who Is Harry Bolz? Elon Musk Again Baffles Internet by Changing X Account Name, Check Here.

What Did Julian Brown Invent?

Julian Brown is the creator of Plastoline, a device that uses microwave pyrolysis technology to convert plastic waste into clean-burning fuels like gasoline, diesel, and even jet fuel. His invention promises a revolutionary approach to recycling by turning harmful plastic pollution into valuable energy sources. Tested in a Washington lab, Plastoline’s fuel has been shown to burn cleaner than regular diesel, impressing experts and climate activists alike. Brown’s vision is to eliminate plastic waste by transforming it into untapped energy, a mission that has earned him recognition as a 776 Foundation Climate Fellow.

Julian Brown's Last Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Julian Brown (@naturejab_)

Where Did Julian Brown Go Missing?

Julian Brown's alarming disappearance began shortly after his final Instagram post on July 9, where he hinted he was “under attack” and advised followers to "keep me in your prayers." After that message, Brown vanished from all social media, leaving behind a growing wave of fan anxiety and speculation. Supporters feared the worst, connecting his disappearance to the groundbreaking nature of his invention, believing that someone may have targeted him due to its potential impact.

Amid growing concern, Brown's mother, Nia, addressed the situation, confirming that her son is safe but refraining from providing further details for security reasons. The Atlanta Police Department has also stated they are not investigating any missing persons under Brown's name. Despite these reassurances, speculation continues to swirl about the nature of the threats Brown faced and whether his disappearance is related to his innovative work in converting plastic waste into fuel. As of now, Julian Brown's exact whereabouts remain undisclosed.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 29, 2025 01:33 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).