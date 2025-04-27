Fact Check: Salman Khan and Tamannaah Bhatia Caught on Private Jet Together? Know Truth Behind Viral Photo

New Delhi, April 27: An image claiming to show Bollywood superstar Salman Khan posing intimately with South Indian actress Tamannaah Bhatia aboard a private jet is going viral across social media platforms. Instagram handles like ‘filmytaz’ and ‘Urvashi Lovers’ have shared the picture with captions suggesting the duo recently enjoyed a luxurious flight together.

However, a fact-check reveals that the viral image is fabricated. Salman Khan, known for maintaining a “no-kissing” policy in his films and emphasising family-friendly content, has often spoken publicly about adhering to a certain code of conduct both on and off-screen. The bold nature of the viral photo immediately raised suspicion. Salman Khan Shares Pictures From Gym Session Hours After Receiving Fresh Death Threat, Says ‘Thank U for the Motivation’.

Upon investigation, the image was analysed using the AI detection tool DeeCopy.AI. The findings confirmed that the photo is 98.44% AI-generated, not a genuine photograph. It has been digitally created to mislead viewers and does not depict a real moment involving Salman Khan and Tamannaah. Salman Khan Death Threat: Man Who Issued Threats to Actor Traced to Vadodara in Gujarat; Accused Mayank Pandya Mentally Unstable, Says Mumbai Police.

Conclusion

The viral image showing Salman Khan with Tamannaah Bhatia is completely fake. It has been artificially created using AI tools and does not reflect any real event or meeting between the actors.

Social media users are advised to verify the authenticity of such visuals before sharing them further to prevent the spread of misinformation.

