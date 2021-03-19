Govt Notification Issued Asking For Registration Fee Under National Rural Youth Training & Employment scheme? PIB Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Fake News

New Delhi, March 19: An employment notification allegedly issued by the Ministry of Education is asking for a registration fee from the job aspirants is being widely shared and circulated. It says that the "Ministry of Education and Development, authorised by the government to provide employment to the literate unemployed to get success by Gram Vikas Yojana." The fake notification allegedly issued by the 'Education Ministry under the National Rural Youth Training and Employment scheme is asking for Rs 1,000 from candidates as registration fee.' Rs 75,000 Being Deposited by Govt in Bank Accounts of All People in India Under ‘Modi Loan Yojana’? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video.

Debunking the false information, a fact check undertaken by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) found out that the employment notification is fake. PIB issued a clarification stating tat the Ministry of Education is not operating any such scheme. NRA Announces Vacancies For Over 8 Lakh Posts Without Any Entrance Examination? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake YouTube Video.

Fact Check by PIB:

An employment notification allegedly issued by Ministry of Education under National Rural Youth Training & Employment scheme, is asking for ₹​1000 from candidates as a registration fee#PIBFactCheck: This notification is #Fake. No such scheme is being operated by @EduMinOfIndia pic.twitter.com/kL5zCB1bxR — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) March 18, 2021

The government and its various agencies have time and again urged people to be careful about such news and do not believe any other source of information apart from the official notification from the relevant authorities. The aspirants of government jobs have been advised to check the official websites for any such announcements and verify it before taking any further steps.

Claim : An employment notification allegedly issued by Ministry of Education under National Rural Youth Training & Employment scheme, is asking for Rs 1000 from candidates as a registration fee. Conclusion : A fact check by PIB has found out that the notification is fake and no such scheme is being operated by the Ministry of Education.

