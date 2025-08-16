Mumbai, August 16: Is today, August 16, a bank holiday? As the date falls on a Saturday, many people are wondering whether banks will remain open on Saturday or observe a bank holiday. There's often confusion around whether banks operate on Saturdays, especially the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. Since today marks the third Saturday of August, a lot of people are wondering if banks are functioning as usual or observing a holiday.

August 2025 has 15 bank holidays in a month. These holidays include state-specific festivals, all Sundays and selected Saturdays. While people prefer to visit banks on Saturdays to complete pending bank work and financial transactions, it's essential to be aware of the list of bank holidays each month. So, if the question of whether August 16 is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today (Saturday) is troubling you, then scroll below to know the truth. Bank Holiday: Will Banks Remain Closed for a Few Days in the Coming Week? Banks To Remain Shut for 4 Days Between August 11-17, Check Dates Here.

Is August 16 a Bank Holiday? Know Whether Banks Will Remain Open or Closed Today

Banks will remain open for business today, August 16, on account of the third Saturday of the month. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) mandates that all scheduled and non-scheduled banks nationwide observe public holidays on the second and fourth Saturdays of the month. This simply means, banks will remain open today, August 16, due to the day being the third Saturday of August 2025.

So the answer to the question, "Is August 16 a bank holiday?" and "Are banks open or closed on August 16?" is that today is not a bank holiday and banks will remain open. Bank Holidays in August 2025: Banks To Remain Closed for 15 Days Including Sundays Next Month; Check Full List of Bank Holiday Dates.

Bank Holidays in August 2025

In August 2025, banking operations will be impacted for nearly half the month due to festivals and holidays. A total of nine events, some nationwide and others regional, are scheduled. Including Sundays and the scheduled Saturday holidays, banks will be closed for a total of 15 days this month.

