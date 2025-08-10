Mumbai, August 9: In the coming week, banks will remain closed for several days due to state festivals, national holidays, and weekend holidays. People are looking online to know when banks will stay shut for business between August 11 and August 17, the third week of August 2025. They are also searching for answers to questions such as "Are banks open or closed this week?", "When is bank holidays in the coming week?" among others. Scroll below to know if there are any bank holidays in the next seven days.

This month, banks will stay closed for a total of 15 days. According to the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) August holiday list, banks will remain shut on account of regional festivals, national holidays, the second and fourth Saturdays, and all Sundays of August 2025. So, if you are searching for the answer to know if banks are closed this week, don't worry—LatestLY has got you covered. RBI Bank Holiday List for August 2025: From Raksha Bandhan to Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi, Banks To Remain Closed on These Days; Check Full List.

Are Banks Open or Closed Between August 11-17?

In the coming week, banks will remain shut for business for at least four days. These include August 13 for Patriots' Day, August 15 for Independence Day and Parsi New Year, August 16 for Janmashtami and Shravan Vad-8, and August 17 for a weekend holiday. However, the above-mentioned holidays do not apply nationwide. RBI has designated the Patriots' Day holiday in Manipur, whereas August 16 for Janmashtami and Shravan Vad-8 will apply to states across the country, including Gujarat, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Madhya Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu, among others.

On Independence Day, banks will stay shut for physical banking nationwide. Similarly, banks will remain closed for business throughout the country on Sunday, August 17, in view of the weekend holiday. So, the answer to the question, "Will banks be closed for a few days in the coming week?" is yes. Banks will remain closed for a period of four days next week, from Monday, August 11, to Sunday, August 17. That said, people need not worry, as digital services, including online banking, ATMs, UPI, NEFT, etc., will continue to remain operational 24/7. Stock Market Holidays: Will Share Market Remain Closed for a Few Days This Week? NSE and BSE To Remain Shut for Trading for 3 Days Between August 11-17, Check Dates.

Given the banks staying shut for four days next week, people are advised to plan their bank visits accordingly and complete all financial transactions in advance.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 10, 2025 03:55 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).