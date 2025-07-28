Mumbai, July 28: Is July 28 a bank holiday? Are banks closed on Monday? If you're looking for answers to such questions, you have come to the right place. People across the country are looking online to know if Monday (July 28) is a bank holiday as it is the first day of the week and comes after banks remain closed for two days - July 26 (fourth Saturday) and July 27 (Sunday). That is because the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has declared July 28 a bank holiday on account of the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival.

Although July 28 (Monday) is a designated bank holiday, knowing if the Drukpa Tshe-zi holiday applies nationwide or only to a particular state is essential. In addition to today's bank holiday, banks will also stay shut for business on Sunday, August 2, on account of the weekend holiday. It is worth noting that banks remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays and all Sundays of the month. Scroll below to find out if July 28 is a bank holiday and whether banks are open or closed today. Stock Market Holidays in July 2025: Will Share Market Remain Open on 7 July for Muharram? NSE and BSE To Remain Closed for Trading for 8 Days, Check Full List Here.

Is It a Bank Holiday Today, July 28? Are Banks Open or Closed?

As mentioned above, Monday, July 28 (the bank holiday) is in view of the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival. However, the bank holiday applies only to Gangtok in Sikkim. This means all public and private banks will remain closed in Gangtok and Sikkim today. Physical banking in the rest of the country will continue to function normally. That said, people in Sikkim can use digital banking services such as ATMs, money transfer, NEFTs, and online banking, which will remain operational 24/7 in the absence of in-branch banking.

What Is Drukpa Tshe-zi?

So the answer to the questions, "Is July 28 a bank holiday?" and "Are banks open or closed on July 28 (Monday)?" is that today is a bank holiday, but banks will remain shut only in Sikkim because of the Drukpa Tshe-zi festival. Wondering what Drukpa Tshe-zi is? Drukpa Tshe-zi is a Buddhist festival which falls on the fourth day (Tshe-zi) of the sixth month (Drukpa) in the Tibetan lunar calendar. The day marks Lord Buddha's first sermon.

Meanwhile, there are nine listed bank holidays in August 2025, including Tendong Lho Rum Faat, Raksha Bandhan, Krishna Jayanthi, Independence Day, and Ganesh Chaturthi.

