Is PM Narendra Modi Waving at an Empty Field During West Bengal Election Rally? Fact Check Reveals The Truth Behind Viral Video Shared by Congress

New Delhi, April 2: The Congress recently shared a video PM Narendra Modi on its official Twitter account. In the clip, which is now deleted, PM Modi was appeared to be waving in an empty field. The video is heavily blurred and the original background audio has been replaced by a Hindi film song. The video is doing the rounds on various social media platform and is being widely circulated and shared. Did PM Narendra Modi Greet Gautam Adani’s Wife With Folded Hands? Here's The Truth Behind Viral Photos.

A fact check shows that the Congress shared an edited video. It's 17 seconds clip from a 1 minute video shared by the BJP through its official Twitter handle on Thursday. It is from Narendra Modi's rally in West Bengal's Jaynagar. In the original clip, PM Modi can be seen waving after de-boarding from his helicopter. The cheers from the crowd, which has been muted in the clip shared by the Congress, can also be heard. Barack Obama, Former US President, Did Not Snub PM Narendra Modi on Twitter Over Farmers' Protest; Fact-Check Debunks Fake News Spread Through Morphed Image.

Edited Video Of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Waving At Empty Field:

PM Modi waving over to millions of crowds ! There is a saying that “condition reflects” if any thing u repeatedly do 21 days in a pattern it will automatically reflects afterwards! He is in that stage now ! The moment step down to ground wave the hands ! pic.twitter.com/4Crftc5cAU — Suvarna Shreya (@Suvarnashre) April 2, 2021

Original Video Shared By The BJP:

Scenes from PM @narendramodi's rally in Jaynagar have the unmissable message of Ashol Poriborton in Bengal.#EbarSonarBanglaEbarBJP pic.twitter.com/ArqLqTcIwM — BJP (@BJP4India) April 1, 2021

With four high-profile assembly elections simultaneously, all the political parties are leaving no stone unturned to win the polls in the states. The electoral battles have been witnessing a high voltage war of words between the contenders. All the parties are promising development of the state and lashing out at the opposition for 'deteriorating' conditions.

The workers and supporters of each political party are circulating certain videos, texts messages over various social media platforms in order to attract voters and question the worthiness of opposition. In such a situation it is crucial for the people to verify any such information shared to them and not blindly believe and forward it.

The assembly elections are being conducted in four states. In West Bengal, the polls are being conducted in eight phases between March 27 and April 29. In Assam, the Vidhan Sabha elections are conducted in three phases between March 27 and April 1. The assembly elections in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Kerala will be conducted in a single phase on April 6. The results will be decalred on May 2.

