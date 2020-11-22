Lockdown and Curfew to Be Re-Imposed in Nashik? Viral Post Claiming Shutdown in the City Is Fake, Know the Truth

Mumbai, November 22: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that a lockdown is going to be re-imposed in Maharashtra's Nashik city amid the rising number of coronavirus cases. The fake and misleading post has triggered panic and fear among people. The fake claim also states that evening curfew will also be imposed in Nashik from 7 pm. The misleading post, which was being shared on social media, also claimed that anyone violating the rules, will be punished.

Dismissing the fake claims and rumours, reports informed that there is no lockdown or night curfew in Nashik city. The authorities have warned that anyone spreading such fake news will be dealt with strictly and action will be taken against them. A report by Hindi daily Jansatta revealed that the fake news was being widely shared on WhatsApp which was then circulated to people on several groups. The authorities have urged people not to believe in any such rumours as many old news are being circulated on social media platforms.

In a similar incident, a fake tweet claiming that lockdown will be re-imposed again in India from December 1 was going viral on social media. The fake post added that the government has taken the decision to contain the spread of coronavirus. However, this turned out to be misinformation as the government gave a clarification on the same.

Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the trend of spreading rumours has surged considerably on social media websites. The government is taking all efforts to do a fact check on all such fake news and have asked people not to believe anything until and unless the government officially declares it.

