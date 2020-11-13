Lockdown to Be Re-Imposed Across India From December 1 Due to the Growing Number of COVID-19 Cases? PIB Fact Check Debunks Fake News, Reveals Truth Behind Viral Tweet

New Delhi, November 13: A viral tweet is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that the government is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from December 1, 2020. The misleading and fake tweet has been allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet, triggering panic and confusion among people. The rumour claims that the government has taken the decision in the wake of the rising coronavirus cases in India. The claim states: "A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from December 1".

Dismissing the fake news, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the government has not announced any such decision. The fact check revealed that the tweet which went viral on social media platforms is morphed and is leading to fear and confusion among people. "This tweet is Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the government", the PIB fact check said. Lockdown in India to Be Reimposed From September 25? PIB Fact Check Reveals Truth Behind Fake Post Quoting NDMA.

Here's the Tweet by PIB:

A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of #COVID19 cases in the country, the Govt. is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from 1st December#PIBFactCheck: This tweet is #Morphed. No such decision has been taken by the Govt pic.twitter.com/8Urg7ErmEH — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) November 12, 2020

Several such fake news regarding the government planning to reimpose a lockdown have been spreading on social media since the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. The government has advised people not to believe in such fake news and rumours. Several initiatives have been taken by the government to curb the spread of fake news by doing a fact check of the fake and misleading information on digital platforms.

Fact check

Claim : A tweet allegedly posted by a prominent media outlet claims that due to the growing number of COVID-19 cases in India, Govt is going to re-impose a nationwide lockdown from December 1. Conclusion : PIB fact check reveals that the tweet going viral on social media is morphed as such lockdown decision has been taken by the government. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Nov 13, 2020 11:52 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).