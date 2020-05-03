Ratan Tata Again Calls Out Fake News as Rumour Mongers Quote Him as Saying That '2020 Is Year to Survive, Not to Make Profit'

Fake news attributed to Ratan Tata | (Photo Credits: Twitter)

Mumbai, May 3: Industrialist Ratan Tata cleared the air on a quote related to year 2020 which was attributed to him. The former Tata Group chairman took to Twitter to trash the fake news. This was the second time in last three weeks when the 82-year-old had to come forth and dismiss a fake news linked to him. On both instances, the misinformation was related to the economic impact of COVID-19. Ratan Tata Dismisses Fake Viral WhatsApp Post on Impact of Coronavirus on Indian Economy Attributed to Him, Says Not His Views.

Tata, on Sunday, shared an image which was akin to an e-paper cutout. The purported fake news article, in Hindi, quoted the industrialist as saying that 2020 is not a year to worry about profit or loss. "it is a year to remain alive," Tata was reported as saying in the article.

To trash the fake news, Tata clarified that he has not issued any such quote. He further appealed his followers to verify the news and quotes being attributed to him and call out the instances of fake news.

See Ratan Tata's Tweet

I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face. pic.twitter.com/pk0S75FxPA — Ratan N. Tata (@RNTata2000) May 3, 2020

"I’m afraid this too, has not been said by me. I will endeavour to call out fake news whenever I can, but would encourage you to always verify news sources. My picture alongside a quote does not guarantee me having said it, a problem that many people face," he said.

Last month, a fake news attributed to Tata, on the economic prospects of India, had went viral. In the false quote, Tata was showed as negating the experts who have predicted a severe impact on the Indian economy due to the COVID-19 pandemic. With India's efforts and determination, these "experts" will be proved wrong, Tata was then reported as saying. This prompted the industrialist to clarify that no such statement was issued by him.

Fact check