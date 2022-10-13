Tej Pratap Yadav, the leader of Rashtriya Janata Dal and elder son of Lalu Prasad Yadav is once again in the news after his statements. He has claimed that Sai Baba has shown him his miracle. The politician said he had asked for Sai Baba's 'bhabhoot' which he got in an envelope in his office. He said that he was watching Sai Baba's serial on TV. During this time I saw (in the serial) that people's diseases are getting cured by the ‘bhabhoot’ of Sai Baba. After this he remembered Sai Baba and thought that he too wished he could get this ‘bhabhoot’. The next day he found the envelope, he said. Yadav said he had never seen such a miracle in his life. He said he had asked for 'bhabhoot' (ashes) as Sai Baba's prasad. Yadav claimed the ashes have mystical powers and it can end any disease. Bihar Minister Tej Pratap Yadav Storms Out of RJD Meeting Midway Allegedly After Being Abused by Senior Leader Shyam Rajak

Tej Pratap Yadav के साथ हुई अनोखी घटना, किया अजीबोग़रीब दावा | Unseen India pic.twitter.com/GKwv5JmqGr — UnSeen India (@USIndia_) October 13, 2022

