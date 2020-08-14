UPSC Exams 2020: Only Those With COVID-19 Negative Report Can Appear for UPSC Examination? PIB Debunks Fake News, Here’s the Truth Behind Viral Post

New Delhi, August 14: At a time when the country is fighting the coronavirus pandemic, several fake posts are being circulated on social media platforms. In a latest such case, a post claiming that only those with COVID-19 negative report can appear for Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) preliminary examination is going viral on social media, triggering panic among aspirants. However, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that UPSC has not notified any COVID-19 related instructions for the Civil Services exam.

A fake report's claim that UPSC will only allow those candidates who test COVID-19 negative. The claim states: 'It is mandatory to be COVID-19 negative for UPSC preliminary examination". Dismissing the claims, a fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) stated that the fake post which was widely capitulated on social media, is fake. It debunked that fake news and said no such instructions have been given by UPSC. Schools Will Remain Closed Until December 2020? Fake Information Being Circulated on Social Media, No Official Announcement From Central Government So Far.

Here's the tweet:

This year, owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the UPSC had to postpone the exams. It has not yet announced anything on how it would conduct the exam in October 2020. Reports inform that the UPSC will release the admit cards next to inform candidates about their exam centre and other guidelines that need to followed during the exam.

Fact check

Claim : UPSC will only allow those candidates who test COVID-19 negative to appear for the exam. Conclusion : PIB Fact Check Reveals that this is Fake news as the UPSC has not given any such instruction. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 14, 2020 12:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).