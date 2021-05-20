WhatsApp Message Claiming That 10,000 People Will Get Cash Reward From WHO Under COVID-19 Relief Plan Is Fake, Know Truth Behind Fake Message Going Viral

A fake message is doing rounds on Facebook-owned messaging platform WhatsApp which claims that 10,000 people will receive a cash reward between Rs 50,000 to Rs 1 lakh from the World Health Organization (WHO) under the COVID-19 relief plan. The message comes with a link that tells people to check their eligibility for this fund. The message is fake and clicking on the link may lead to a phishing attack.

The fact check by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) confirmed that the claim is fake and no such announcement has been made by the WHO. It called it a malicious attempt to get personal information. Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021 to Give Rs 3,500 Monthly Allowance to Jobless People Above 18 Years of Age? Know Truth Behind Fake Message Going Viral.

It's being claimed in a #WhatsApp message that 10,000 people will receive a cash award from @WHO under #COVID19 relief plan#PIBFactCheck: This message is #FAKE. It is a malicious attempt to get personal information. ▶️Stay vigilant ▶️Avoid clicking on unknown & unverified URLs pic.twitter.com/K88lExxMkP — PIB Fact Check (@PIBFactCheck) May 20, 2021

"It's being claimed in a #WhatsApp message that 10,000 people will receive a cash award from WHO under COVID-19 relief plan. PIBFactCheck: This message is #FAKE. It is a malicious attempt to get personal information," PIB Fact Check tweeted.

Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, there is an increase in phishing attack to steal personal information of WhatsApp users including bank details. Also, note that clicking on external links may allow malware to attack your phone.

