Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021 to Give Rs 3,500 Monthly Allowance to Jobless People Above 18 Years of Age? Know Truth Behind Fake Message Going Viral

New Delhi, May 19: A viral post is doing rounds on social media platforms claiming that jobless youths in the country will now be eligible to get Rs 2,500 to Rs 3,500 monthly by the government. The fake claim further goes on to say that the unemployed youths will be able to avail this benefit under the Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021. Moreover, the misleading post also shares a link- berozgari-bhatta-yojana.blogspot.com, asking people to register themselves to avail the benefit announced by the government. However, the link provided in the message is not an official government link.

Check Tweets claiming Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021 to Give Rs 3,500 Monthly Allowance to Jobless People:

@Cyberdost Pls look into the link it is being forwarded in whatsapp *प्रधानमंत्री बेरोजगार भत्ता योजना 2021* के लिए प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन हो रहा है, इस योजना के अंतर्गत सभी युवा बेरोजगारों को 3500 रुपये हर महीने दिया जाएगा प्री-रजिस्ट्रेशन करने के 👉 https://t.co/BJRn9gj1s0 <a= — 🍊 (@bhagwatweep) May 18, 2021

@PMOIndia What MNREGA has done in 15 years, we don't get labour in farms & now *प्रधानमंत्री बेरोजगार भत्ता योजना 2021* Why not train this manpower to work in 29 subjects of PRI @mopr_goi & create jobs - involve people like ushttps://t.co/LenGIcyuZl <a=@PMO_NaMo @yashoazad — Vijay Tiwari (@vijaytiwariji) May 19, 2021

The viral claim, which has been shared widely by many users on Twitter, says that the pre-registrations to avail the Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021 has begun, urging people to register in large numbers. Earlier, a similar message had gone viral on social media claiming that the government is providing up to Rs 3,800 on a monthly basis to unemployed youths in India. A fact check was conducted by the Press Information Bureau (PIB) which stated that the central government had not made any such announcement.

Earlier, PIB had done a fact check for a similar fake post that went viral on social media; Check tweet below:

Fake news is spreading like wildfire on social media platforms including WhatsApp, Twitter, and Facebook, leading to panic among the masses. The government has time and again urged people not to fall prey to such misinformation. People have been requested to visit the official websites of the departments for any information and announcement.

Fact check

Claim : Govt Providing Up to Rs 3,500 to Jobless People Above 18 years of age under Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021. Conclusion : The viral news is fake. The link provided in the message is not an official government link and there is no such scheme called Pradhan Mantri Berojgari Bhatta Yojana 2021. Full of Trash Clean

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 19, 2021 01:29 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).