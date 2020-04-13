First and Last Lines of Emails Received During Pandemic Turned Into Poems Beautifully Depict How Phrases and Greetings Have Changed During Quarantine

Emails (Photo Credits: Pixabay)

The Coronavirus pandemic has pushed over millions around the world to work from home. And work from home comes with its own set of challenges. While you are constantly logged in to your emails, one can to be considerate while sending out emails about the kind of words and phrases to be used. A teacher and writer from West Virginia, Jessica Salfia made a poem out of the first lines of the emails she had received during the quarantine and the result is beautiful! It goes on to show the cliches related to COVID 19 and how the greetings have changed in the time of this crisis. The poem has been loved so much so, that it is now going viral. And then someone else joined along to make a poem from the last lines of emails. Don't Lose Hope! Uplifting Messages, Quotes and Poems To Spread Positivity During the Coronavirus Outbreak.

The pandemic has forced people to work from home and most of them are now constantly over emails to get their tasks done. Jessica Salfia decided to spin a poetic turn to the first lines of emails she received during the quarantine period. The result was so amazing, that it inspired others too. Her poem has got responses from others, one student who compiled from the list of emails they have got. While another Twitter user Kasumi Yamazaki, made a poem from the last lines of emails during the quarantine. All the poems capturing the essence of greetings, cliches and COVID references are now going viral on social media.

Check The Viral Poem Made on First Line of Emails From Quarantine:

This poem is called “First lines of emails I’ve received while quarantining.” pic.twitter.com/4keCqPaO63 — Jessica Salfia (@jessica_salfia) April 11, 2020

The poem or rather the first lines of emails capture the feel of uncertain times as well as the marketing opportunities like Taco Tuesday to Mother's Day discount offers. The poem is going viral with over 40,000 retweets and over a lakh likes. Soon after, a student posted a picture of lines from what a student mailbox looks like during the quarantine phase. Hrithik Roshan Draws Comparison Between COVID-19 and a Game of Chess in This Thought Provoking Poem (View Post).

Here's are The First Line of Students Emails During Quarantine:

Mrs Salfia- love this! Here is what we are seeing as students in college. pic.twitter.com/fxO5vPRm0u — Jill Exotic (@jillian_cheek) April 11, 2020

A lot of students replied to this tweet reiterating how their inbox too looks exactly the same at this time. Jessica Salfia's poem inspired another person to make a poem, but from the last line of emails received during the quarantine. The result once again was impressive.

Check The Viral Poem Made on Last Line of Emails From Quarantine:

This poem is called "Last lines of emails I’ve received while quarantining," inspired by and in response to the poem written by @jessica_salfia. Thank you for your beautiful work, it touched my heart. #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/qqseXLD38w — Kasumi Yamazaki (@KasumiYamazaki) April 11, 2020

The typical lines from all the above poems show how the usual phrases like, "Hi, how are you?" are now replaced with "Hope you are doing well," "Hope you and your family are safe." Similarly, the emails end with, "We will get through this, "You are not alone." These poems show how the language, phrases and addresses have changed as the world battles through this pandemic. Poetry can be a liberating option for many to express in tough times like these and the above ones show how even email lines can form into meaningful literary pieces.