Hrithik Roshan Draws Comparison Between COVID-19 and a Game of Chess in This Thought Provoking Poem (View Post)

Hrithik Roshan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

The coronavirus outbreak has led to a 21 days lockdown in India wherein 'social distancing' is the key. Amid a crisis as such, common people, as well as Bollywood celebrities, are following the quarantine guidelines by staying safe in their homes. As one cannot leave their abode, social media is the only way to be in constant limelight. Now straight from Hrithik Roshan's quarantine period, the actor a while back shared an update for his fans which is all about staying focused. In the post, we can see the War actor playing a game of chess with his son. Hrithik Roshan Shares an Adorable Picture with his Dog Zane and Urges Fan to Stay at Home and Love their Pets During this 21 Days Lockdown.

Roshan teased fans with a picture of a chessboard along with a long thought-provoking poem. While we got to know that Hrithik has indulged in a game of chess with his son, but via the poem in his caption, he also conveyed a strong message. From making the right choices to not panic amid the crisis, the B-townie made some valid points. In such an outbreak, it's inspiring how these actors are trying their best to educate the masses. Hrithik Roshan Knows Who Can Help Combat Coronavirus, and He’s Seeking Their Help (Watch Video).

Check Out Hrithik's Brainy Update Here:

Earlier, Hrithik through Instagram also updated one and all that his ex-wife Sussanne Khan has moved in with him to keep an eye on their kids. In a detailed post, the Super 30 star had thanked Sussanne for doing the needful. "Thank you Sussanne for being so supportive and understanding in our journey of co-parenting," the actor's post caption read. Stay tuned!