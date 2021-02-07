Florida, February 7: A Florida man is all over the news and making headlines as he was found to be flirting with the judge, who was hearing his case. The man was facing an attempted burglary charge. The accused was identified as Demetrius Lewis. According to a report published in Daily Mail, Lewis appeared before Broward County Judge Tabitha Blackmon on February 4 via Zoom hearing. He called Blackmon "gorgeous" during the hearing.

Lewis was accused of break into a Fort Lauderdale home as three children slept inside. The video of the accused flirting with Blackmon. Video of Lewis flirting with the judge is going viral on social media. In the clip, the accused first said, "How you doing, how you doing." Lewis after noticing Blackmon during the hearing, said, "Judge, you is so gorgeous...I just have to tell you, you're gorgeous." US Judge Denies Trump Bid to Decertify Election Results in Georgia.

Video of Accused Flirting With Judge:

Florida man flirts with judge in Broward bond court #BecauseFlorida: https://t.co/fuT6o36q5F pic.twitter.com/GzRNlSjsmg — Billy Corben (@BillyCorben) February 4, 2021

The accused further told Blackmon that he loved her. The judge seemed amused with comments of Lewis. Responding to his comments, the judge said that flattery would get him everywhere but not in the court. According to the report, the judge ordered him held on a USD 5,000 bond. Florida Judge: Get out of Bed, Get Dressed for Zoom Hearings.

Lewis was reportedly released in 2019. At that time he served imprisonment for aggravating battery with a deadly weapon. Notably, Blackmon was appointed last year to Florida's Seventeenth Judicial Circuit's County by Gov Ron DeSantis.

