A true legend of the game, Lionel Messi is about to embark on an exciting new phase in his illustrious career. Inter Miami, a Major League Soccer (MLS) club in the United States, has become the new home for the Argentine superstar following his departure from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG). A definitive date has been set for Messi's unveiling event, and fans are now eagerly awaiting for it. The event which is being called "The Unveil" will take place on July 16 (July 17 as per IST).

Lionel Messi Expected Date for his Debut with Inter Miami

On the 21st of July, Inter Miami is expected to welcome the football maestro for the first time. The highly anticipated Leagues Cup match between Inter Miami and Cruz Azul, a Mexican team, is planned for July 21 at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale. The revelation of Messi's involvement has caused excitement around the football community, with supporters anxious to see the iconic player in action.

Lionel Messi's debut is quickly approaching, and Inter Miami is taking significant steps to ensure a grand arrival. Their stadium capacity has been expanded by 3,000 seats. Messi's mesmerizing performances will be seen up close by a larger audience as part of this dedicated initiative. Therefore, the stadium will be able to hold up to 22,000 people, creating an electrifying atmosphere befitting Messi's extraordinary talent.

The signing of Lionel Messi to the MLS is a watershed moment in the expansion and advancement of football in the United States. The league has made great success in recent years, attracting top-tier players from all over the world. With Messi's arrival, the MLS gets new excitement and improves its profile as a preferred destination for great players.

