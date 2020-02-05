Florida Police Finds Narcotics in Bag With 'Bag Full of Drugs' Written on it (See Pictures)

Bag full of drugs (Photo Credits: Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL Facebook)

You would have heard a thousand stories about people hiding drugs in weirdest places to not garner attention. From passing it off as hair wig to posing to be pregnant with 'drugs', people have tried quite a lot of stunts at airports and other checkpoints. But Florida Police have a different tale to tell. The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office said that Florida Highway Patrol trooper stopped a car as it was going 25 per hour over the limit on Saturday. A Sheriff's K-9 arrived at the scene and alerted police to the presence of drugs inside the vehicle. They checked and found a bag full of drugs in it. The funniest part is that the bag was labelled 'Bag Full of Drugs'! Meghalaya Police's Witty Tweet on 'Rasna' as Drugs Impresses Netizens, Other Times Police Departments Creatively Trolled Drug Peddlers.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office FL took to Facebook detailing the incident and posted photos of the bags while writing, "Santa Rosa K-9 Deputies recently assisted FHP on a traffic stop on I-10 where a large amount of narcotics were discovered. Note to self- do not traffic your illegal narcotics in bags labelled 'Bag Full Of Drugs' Our K-9's can read. #RIFruff."

Bag Full Of Drugs Seized by Florida Police:

Check Out The Tweet Below:

A traffic stop for unlawful speed on I-10 yesterday bagged two drug traffickers and their not so inconspicuous drug paraphernalia. Troopers seized meth, GHB, cocaine MDMA and fentanyl. Thanks to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office for the assist. @FLHSMV pic.twitter.com/Fu3ASymrtL — FHP Panhandle (@FHPPanhandle) February 3, 2020

The police said that there were approximately 75 grams of methamphetamine, 1.36 kilograms of GHB, 1 gram of cocaine, 3.6 grams of fentanyl, 15 MDMA tablets and drug paraphernalia in the bags. The Highway troopers said that two alleged drug traffickers in the car were arrested. We believe the drug traffickers have a good reason why they wanted to state the obvious so clearly and get arrested.