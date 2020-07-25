Florida TV journalist Victoria Price found out that she had thyroid cancer after a viewer pointed out. Price who is an investigative journalist at WFLA News in Tampa Bay tweeted thanking the kind stranger for sending her an e-mail saying that the lump in her throat could actually be cancer. Price who has been covering the health for the news channel during the pandemic has not been able to look after her health. The woman who reached out to her had a similar lump which was later found out to be related to cancer. Considering the past experience, the stranger dropped an e-mail to Price which helped her to find the root cause of the lump. From Thyroid to Ovarian Cancer: Some Essential Health Tests For Women in Their 40's.

The note made Price call up her doctor and finally found out that it's a tumour. Price has been told that the tumour is growing fast so she will be undergoing surgery on Monday. Price tweeted saying, "As a journalist, it’s been full throttle since the pandemic began. Never-ending shifts in a never-ending news cycle. She further says, "Adjusting to remote workflows and in my case, taking on a new investigative role. We were covering the most important health story in a century, but my own health was the farthest thing from my mind. Until a viewer emailed me last month. She saw a lump on my neck. Said it reminded her of her own. Hers was cancer."

Check Victoria Price's Tweet:

A bit of ~personal news~ to share. Turns out, I have cancer. And I owe it to one of our wonderful @WFLA viewers for bringing it to my attention. I’ll be off work for a bit after tomorrow, but I’ll see y’all soon 🥰 pic.twitter.com/UMsoj2SjtM — victoria price (@WFLAVictoria) July 23, 2020

This is not the first time, news personalities had similar life-saving moments offered by complete strangers, In 2013, news host Tarek El Moussa was told about a lump on his neck by a nurse who had seen him on the home makeover show Flip or Flop. He has now recovered from stage-2 thyroid cancer. In 2018, former Liverpool defender and football pundit Mark Lawrenson thanked a doctor who gave him a cancer diagnosis after watching him on BBC One's Football Focus.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jul 25, 2020 05:26 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).