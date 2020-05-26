Forget Carry Minati, Amit Bhadana Becomes First Indian YouTuber To Hit 20M Subscribers! Watch Videos of Funny Digital Star

Amit Bhadana (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Are you still not over with Carry Minati and his recent roast video getting removed from YouTube adhering to its cyberbullying policy? Maybe YouTuber Amit Bhadana’s success could bring some cheer in you! The individual creator has completed 20 million subscribers on his YouTube channel. With this latest feat, Bhadana became the first Indian YouTuber to have achieved this milestone. Isn’t it a proud moment? Bhadana could not hold his emotions too. He posted this big news on his Twitter, with a picture of himself holding the tricolour national flag, with a wide smile celebrating his success. In the caption, he expressed his happiness and said that he was speechless to describe his emotions to celebrate the humongous feat. To celebrate Bhadana's success, in this article, we bring you some of the video of this funny digital star. TikTok Faces Hate For 'Cringe' Content: Is TikTok Ban the Solution? From CarryMinati's 'Flawed' YouTube vs TikTok 'Roast' Video To The App's Google Play Store Rating Plummeting to 2.0, Here's How We Are Missing The Point.

Bhadana is having an increasing prevalence. Beginning without any preparation in 2017, he ended up being a champion in content creation, giving steady competition to many popular YouTubers. His videos revolve around appreciating desi culture and taking hilarious dig on relationships. Bhadana’s funny take on each topic has managed to tickle the funny bone of his viewers. His creation and unique take on many topics has even won him several accolades and appreciation. From CarryMinati to Faizal Siddiqui, Why YouTube and TikTok Content Creators Should Stop Indulging in Tomfoolery and Realise Their Current Responsibility- Spreading Awareness About COVID-19, UNANIMOUSLY!

Watch Video of Bhadana Going Live on YouTube Celebrating 20 Million Subscribers

After reaching 20 million subscribers on YouTube, Bhadana took to Twitter thanking his fans for their support. “20 Million Youtube Parivaar, Abhi Mere Pass Shabd Nahin Hain (20 Million YouTube fam, I am speechless right now),” reads his caption.

Here's the Tweet:

Since, it is a big achievement for Bhadana and a proud moment for all his viewers, here we bring you list of his hilarious videos that prove why he is a digital star.

Watch Video: 'Berozgaar' Bachelors

Here's Another Video: Siblings' Story

LOL At Another Video of Amit Bhadana

Talking about famous YouTubers in India, Ajey Nagar, aka Carry Minati has the second-highest subscribers with 19.4 million, followed by Ashish Chanchlani Vines with 18.4 million subscribers. On the fourth position stands Bhuvan Bam with 17.6 million subscribers on his channel named BB Ki Vines, following him is Technical Guruji with 16.8 million subscribers on YouTube.