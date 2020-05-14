France Eases Lockdown Measures: Drone Video Shows Humans Returning to Streets of Paris After Restrictions Were Lifted

Paris After France Eases Lockdown (Photo Credits: Video Screengrab/ @ABC/ Twitter)

Individuals are gripped in fear of novel coronavirus spread, which has made millions, its victims. The deadly virus has forced people to stay indoors. Businesses are shut, with only essentials operating adhering to strict social distancing measures. The lockdown has impacted on global economy significantly. For the first time in eight weeks, France eased lockdown measures to resuscitate the economy, despite the risk of a second wave of infections. Starting from May 11, 2020, people reportedly are not compelled to stay home, and they are back at work. Drone footage shows the life returning to the streets of Paris, as the country eased lockdown restrictions. With humans resuming to normal life, the video has gone viral on social media. Mumbai During Lockdown: From Marine Drive to Shivaji Park, This Drone Shoot Captures The Silent Beauty of Maximum City.

Shops have reopened, many pupils are returning to primary schools, and people will not need travel certificates when they leave home. However, according to reports, some parts of the country, including the capital Paris, remain under tighter controls. The drone footage shows how life looks like at the moment in the capital city of France. With otherwise, being one of the busiest cities in the world, the streets have comparatively lesser number of people. Some are seen standing in groups, some maintaining social distance at the Eiffel Tower. In contrast, others are seen enjoying their time in the garden, the city is coming back to normalcy, after 55 days of nationwide lockdown.

Watch Video:

AU REVOIR LOCKDOWN: Drone footage shows life returning to the streets of Paris, after France eased its coronavirus restrictions. https://t.co/4kUADl57pI pic.twitter.com/lOexJ2oZ6t — ABC News (@ABC) May 13, 2020

France now is having the sixth most amount of COVID-19 cases globally, after the US, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom and Russia. It was also the first country in Europe to record cases of the coronavirus. Small shops and marks can open following strict social distance measures, while bars, restaurants, cafes and large museums will remain closed.