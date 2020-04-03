Mumbai During Lockdown: From Marine Drive to Shivaji Park, This Drone Shoot Captures The Silent Beauty of Maximum City (Watch Video)

Mumbai during Coronavirus Lockdown (Photo Credits: Mumbai Live YouTube)

Coronavirus lockdown has left streets empty, shops closed, sent hawkers home and everyone else in their dens. Mumbai, the maximum city know for its crowd today poses a deserted look other than a few cars and humans scurrying around for essentials. Mumbai has never posed such a deserted look in the recent. A quiet and calm Mumbai is simply the opposite of what it really is. The places that once people were reluctant to go due to the crowd, today lies vacant. The drone takes on an aerial tour of Mumbai to capture some of the popular landmarks of Mumbai on March 30. One of the busiest and crowdest cities in India doesn't look anything like it in the video. Civet in Kerala to Dolphins And Swans in Italy, Watch Videos of Animals And Birds Roaming Freely During Coronavirus Lockdown.

The drone footage features some of the most famous, iconic and touristy places of Mumbai like CST, Churchgate, Crawford Market, Flora-Fountain, Marine Drive, Nariman Point, Wankhede Stadium, Giragaum Chowpatty, Dadar, Shivaji Park, Siddhivinayak temple, Shiv Sena Bhavan, Dadar railway station, Bandra reclamation and Sea-Link. In a city like Mumbai which is highly populated, it is important for people to remain in their houses to keep the virus at bay.

Mumbai During Coronavirus Lockdown:

Following the lockdown, Mumbai witnessed some rare sights. As humans stayed at homes, animals and birds were seen roaming freely on streets. Peacocks were spotted in Parsi Colony in South Mumbai. The Sanjay Gandhi National Park in Borivali saw deer grazing near the roads. Dolphins were seen taking a splash off Mumbai coast. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced a 21-day lockdown in the entire country on March 24 to curb the spread of coronavirus. The initiative was to maintain social distancing and thus avoid its spread.